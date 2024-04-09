Udupi officials turn to Yakshagana to push voters to poll booths

UDUPI: These officers are literally getting into the spirit of the voting game: To raise voter awareness, IAS, IPS and KAS officers of the Udupi district donned the costumes of Yakshagana artistes and presented a show on the importance of the ballot.

Voter awareness programmes are in full swing in the district to ensure good turnout on April 26 in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, and on May 7 in Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency (Byndoor assembly segment of Udupi district is part of Shivamogga LS seat).

Among the interesting initiatives being taken up by the Udupi district SVEEP committee headed by ZP CEO Prateek Bayal was the Yakshagana performance. Prateek Bayal, Kundapur AC Rashmi, Udupi ADC Mamatha Devi G S and Coastal Security Police (CSP) SP Mithun H N swapped uniforms and formal wear for the folk artistes’ costume and greasepaint for about five hours.

The officers thoroughly enjoyed the process as they were donning the costume for the very first time. A basic training session was held for them on the posture to be maintained when in Yakshagana costume. Prateek Bayal and Mithun H N donned the costume in Badaguthittu style, while women officials Rashmi and Mamatha Devi wore costumes of the female role.

They also gave a voice over for a short video to create awareness about the importance of voting.

The officials visited Kaup Light House and presented a programme on voting. Yakshagana artiste Narasimha Tunga also performed with the officials for the video.