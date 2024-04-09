Will BJP-JDS alliance dent Congress' prospects in Chikkaballapur?

CHIKKABALLAPUR: The Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency is not just located close to Bengaluru but also has several Assembly segments that are urban and considered to be part of the state capital.

Chikkaballapur constituency has eight Assembly segments — Gauribidanur, Bagepalli, and Chikkaballapur (Chikkaballapur district), Yelahanaka (Bengaluru Urban district), and Hoskote, Devanahalli, and Doddaballapur, and Nelamangala (Bengaluru Rural district).

Despite its proximity to Bengaluru city, the Chikkaballapura LS segment faces several woes, including shortage of drinking water, unemployment, and lack of basic infrastructure, especially in rural pockets of Bagepalli and Gauribidanur. As a result, the constituency sees rampant migration of people to neighbouring urban settlements, mainly Bengaluru, for employment opportunities.

Politically, the constituency has always been a Congress stronghold. In the 2019 General Elections, the Congress-JDS alliance fielded senior Congress leader and former chief minister, M Veerappa Moily, against the BJP’s BN Bache Gowda. Moily, who had won from Chikkaballapur twice in the past (2009 and 2014) lost to Gowda, and thus the BJP won the constituency for the first time.

Fast-forward to 2024 the alliance this time is between the BJP and JDS, with the Congress ruling the state. The NDA has fielded former Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar against Congress’ Raksha Ramaiah, who is general secretary of the Youth Congress. Ramaiah is the son of former minister MR Seetharam and the grandson of politician and educationist MS Ramaiah. Both the leaders are making their debuts in Lok Sabha polls and are confident of winning.