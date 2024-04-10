Karnataka school board announces PUC exam results

BENGALURU: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the 2nd PUC result 2024 on Wednesday.

Students can check their results at the official websites of the board – karresults.nic.in

Medha D, Vedant Jnyanuba Navi and Kavitha BV have topped the exam in the Arts stream. All three have scored 596 marks each.

Out of the 6,81,079 students who appeared for the Karnataka board PUC 2 exams, 5,52,690 successfully passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 81.15%. A total of 1,53,370 students have scored 85 per cent and above marks or distinction.

Compared to last year's overall pass percentage of 74.67%, there has been an overall increase of 6.48% this year.

The pass percentage of students in the Science stream was 89.96%, followed by Commerce was 80.94% and the Arts stream was 68.36%

This year, Karnataka’s 2nd PUC Exam - 1 was conducted from March 1 to 22 at 1,124 examination centres.

The second examination (2024 Secondary PUC Exam-2) will be conducted from April 29 to May 16.

Following the announcement of the Karnataka Board Pre-exam result, students, unsatisfied with their marks have the option to apply for revaluation or rechecking of their answer scripts.

To apply, students must complete the application form and submit it along with the prescribed fee for re-evaluation.