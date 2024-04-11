Congress, BJP-JDS alliance fight for Vokkaliga votes, seer blesses all

BENGALURU: As the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections picks up pace, the fight is fierce between Congress and BJP-JDS alliance to woo the Vokkaliga community in the Old Mysuru region.

Soon after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led a posse of leaders, including party candidates, to Adichuchanagiri Mutt head Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji at the Mutt’s branch at Vijayanagara in Bengaluru recently, JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy went on a similar mission on Wednesday.

He and BJP leaders R Ashoka, Dr CN Ashwath Narayana, Mysore-Kodagu candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, V Somanna from Tumakuru, Tejsvi Surya from Bengaluru South and Dr CN Manjunath from Bengaluru Rural sought the blessings of the Vokkaliga swamiji.

“We are true devotees of the Mutt. Kumaraswamy, who is the BJP-JDS alliance candidate from Mandya, has swamiji’s blessings,” said former Mandya MP C S Puttaraju.

The visit by BJP-JDS alliance leaders did not seem to go down well with Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar. He raised the issue of BJP bringing down the Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JDS alliance government in 2019. He indirectly attacked JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda and his party, accusing them of dividing the Vokkaliga community Mutt by planting an alternative Swamiji by establishing a separate mutt at Kengeri in the past when Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji was the head of Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt.