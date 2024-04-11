El Nino & more: five months, and not a drop of rain yet

BENGALURU: It has been a harsh and stressful summer so far, and for the past five months, Karnataka has seen little or no rainfall, note experts and weathermen.

Experts point out that it is not just urban areas that are recording deficit rainfall, even regions of the Western Ghats, especially the rainforest in Agumbe has recorded a prolonged dry spell. Locals, weathermen and experts say the situation has been the same over the past two years, with the summer being exceptionally harsh.

Since March 2022, the rainfall pattern in the region has been poor, and is becoming a concern, due to which researchers have taken up studies on the nesting and breeding patterns of King Cobras, amphibians and other species in the region. Rising summer temperatures of 34-35 degree Celsius in the Western Ghats region indicates a rise in zoonotic diseases, reduced water availability downstream and rise in salinity in estuaries.

“Usually by March, there would at least be a spell of rain, but this time it is completely dry. Last year, there was a clear sky in July-August. There is sudden and untimely rainfall which is effecting herpetology,” said noted snake expert from Agumbe, Gowri Shankar.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the state as a whole has recorded 94 per cent deficit rainfall, from March 1 till date. Against the normal of 17mm, the state has received 1mm rainfall. Agumbe has recorded 18 per cent deficit rainfall, and Shivamogga 87 per cent deficit.