Four booked for putting out fake news clipping on CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: The West CEN crime police have registered a complaint against four persons for putting out a fake newspaper clipping, showing an image of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and attributing to him false quotes to spread fake news that he prioritises votes of Muslims over Hindus.

The four persons have been identified as Prabhakar Reddy, Vasant Giliyara, Vijay Heragu and Pandu Modka.

In a complaint filed with the CEN police on Wednesday, Congress representative Harish Nagaraju claimed that the four accused manage Whatsapp groups and social media pages with titles -- ‘BSY Supporters’, ‘Davangere BJP’ and ‘Datri Goshale’. In those groups and on social media sites, they had forwarded the newspaper clipping, in which Siddaramaiah is alleged to have said, “I wish to be born as a Muslim in the next birth. Don’t bother about BJP’s comments on Muslim appeasement”.

Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he has filed a police complaint over the clipping. He said, “The miscreants, supported by the unholy alliance of BJP and JDS, have fabricated a piece of disinformation mimicking a report from a Kannada newspaper.” The fake news is loaded with content that stirs up communal tensions and it has been widely publicised on social media platforms, he said. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee too filed a case with the chief electoral officer.