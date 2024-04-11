Girls rule: Consistency is key, say toppers

BENGALURU: Dreaming of becoming an MBBS student, aiming for a career as a chartered accountant, or delving into the field of psychology, this is what this year’s toppers dream of. Girls once again outshone boys in the PU II examination.

Despite studying for only 4-5 hours a day, A Vidyalakshmi, who topped the Science stream with an impressive score of 598, emphasized that it is not about time, but consistency.

Vidyalakshmi, a native of Trichy in Tamil Nadu, pursued higher studies at Vidyanikethan SC PU College, Hubballi. “I grasp most of the concepts during college easily, so I didn’t study much at home,” she explained. “Since there is no doctor in the family, I aspire to be the first one,” said Vidyalakshmi, who is also a state-level basketball player.

Jnanavi M of Vidyanidhi Independent PU College in Tumakuru, who secured the top position in Commerce with a score of 597, said, “I never adhered to a fixed study schedule, instead, I focused on understanding concepts thoroughly. It is crucial to avoid doing things later because it can easily turn into never.”

In the PU results announced on Wednesday, Jnanavi M of Vidhayanidhi Independent PU College emerged topper in the Commerce stream. She secured 597 marks out of 600. “Keeping away from the use of cell phones and not giving up until I had understood the subject when I sit for studies, helped me achieve this feat,” she said. She was put up in the college hostel, and underwent extensive coaching with eight preparatory examinations being held for students before the final examinations.