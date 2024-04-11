Girls rule: Consistency is key, say toppers

BENGALURU: Dreaming of becoming an MBBS student, aiming for a career as a chartered accountant, or delving into the field of psychology, this is what this year’s toppers dream of. Girls once again outshone boys in the PU II examination.
Despite studying for only 4-5 hours a day, A Vidyalakshmi, who topped the Science stream with an impressive score of 598, emphasized that it is not about time, but consistency.
Vidyalakshmi, a native of Trichy in Tamil Nadu, pursued higher studies at Vidyanikethan SC PU College, Hubballi. “I grasp most of the concepts during college easily, so I didn’t study much at home,” she explained. “Since there is no doctor in the family, I aspire to be the first one,” said Vidyalakshmi, who is also a state-level basketball player.
Jnanavi M of Vidyanidhi Independent PU College in Tumakuru, who secured the top position in Commerce with a score of 597, said, “I never adhered to a fixed study schedule, instead, I focused on understanding concepts thoroughly. It is crucial to avoid doing things later because it can easily turn into never.”
She wanted to become a chartered accountant, so she plans to join a BCom programme. Her parents D L Manjunath and D Manjula, who run a small hotel at Beechanahalli, near Yediyuru, off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district. College secretary Pradeep Kumar was on cloud nine as it is the first time such a record is being set, with eight more students among the state's top ten achievers list.
She wanted to become a chartered accountant, so she plans to join a BCom programme. Her parents D L Manjunath and D Manjula, who run a small hotel at Beechanahalli, near Yediyuru, off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district. College secretary Pradeep Kumar was on cloud nine as it is the first time such a record is being set, with eight more students among the state’s top ten achievers list.
Medha D of NMKRV PU College, Jayanagar, who scored 596 in Arts, is the daughter of an agriculturist. Medha emphasized the importance of adopting habits beyond just studying, Medha’s motivation to pursue psychology stems from her desire to enact positive societal change. She said, “My family, particularly my grandfather, who has long advocated societal and educational reforms.”
Boy aces exam, CM credits guarantee scheme
After Vedant Navi from Vijayapura, aced the PU exams, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to X and patted his own government on the back. “A boy from Vijayapura, who secured the first place in the state in the second PUC Examination Arts, explained that he comes from an economically challenged family background and was elated to hear that he had benefited from the money received by the family under Gruhalakshmi Yojana... It has been my vision that poverty should not be a hindrance to the learning achievement of the children of the country. Gruhalakshmi has made this possible... This seems to be a slap in the face of naysayers,’’ he posted.
Minister Priyank Kharge posted, “Congratulations to Vedant Navi, a student of SSPU College, Vijayapura, who has secured first position in the state in the second PU examination. This student, who lost his father at a very young age, expressed his happiness that his education was facilitated by Rs 2000 that his family received under the Gruhalakshmi Yojana given to his mother by the government, which makes us feel elated. The success of this student is a fitting answer to the critics and opposition parties who had sought to downplay our schemes.’’