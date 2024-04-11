Karnataka: Strong fight shapes up as BJP holds sway

UDUPI: If the result of the Assembly election 2023 is any indicator for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, then it is a mixed bag for the Congress and the BJP in the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency.

Strategists in both the parties are looking at the 2023 Assembly election result to chalk out their campaign strategy.

Udupi, Kaup, Kundapur and Karkala Assembly segments in Udupi district that are part of the Lok Sabha constituency are a challenge for the Congress, while Sringeri, Chikkamagaluru, Mudigere and Tarikere Assembly segments in Chikkamagaluru district that are part of the constituency, pose a challenge for the saffron party.

In the 2023 Assembly election, the BJP candidate in Udupi Assembly segment won by a margin of 32,776 votes. In Kundapur, the BJP’s candidate won by a margin of 41,556 votes. BJP won in Kaup Assembly seat, with a margin of 13,004 votes. The lowest victory margin for the BJP was in the Karkala Assembly seat and the margin was 4,602 votes.