PETA India seeks stringent laws against sales of 'ferocious' dog breeds

BENGALURU: After the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday quashed the central government circular banning the import, breeding and sale of 23 “ferocious” dog breeds, the People For Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA) said the circular should be re-formulated and re-issued with stringent directions.

PETA India Advocacy Associate Shaurya Agrawal said they will call on the Centre to use this opportunity to see how the circular can be strengthened to protect these vulnerable dog breeds that are largely bred to be abused, and safeguard more Indian citizens against dog attacks.

Agrawal said in the application filed before the high court, PETA India pointed out that pit bulls and similar foreign dog breeds are primarily used for illegal dog fighting in India. Without suitable enforcement and regulation, organised dogfights have become prevalent in parts of the country, making pit bull-type dogs and others used in these fights the most abused dog breeds.