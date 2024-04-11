Sundays for Modi: BJP embarks on micro-campaign

BENGALURU: As part of its political campaign, BJP Karnataka is appealing to common people who are PM Narendra Modi’s fans and followers, to take part in ‘Naanu Modi Parivaara, Modigaagi Ondu Bhaanuvaara’ (Sundays for Modi).

BJP election management committee convener V Sunil Kumar told reporters that retired officials, students, IT professionals, vendors and others will campaign during their morning walks, or at their apartment complexes or in their localities. “This is an idea to involve common people and reach common people,’’ he said.

The party will hold this campaign on April 21 and 28. “There are a large number of Modi fans who do not come for rallies or other events, but are keen to take up this initiative on Sundays. They will visit individual houses, meet people at hotels or other places and speak to them on their morning walks. They will reach out in their neighbourhoods,” he said.

BJP workers have been told to hold smaller meets in their backyards, two at each booth level. “There are over 58,000 booths. Each meet will involve a small group of 25 to 50 people. By holding 500 such meets in each assembly constituency, we will be reaching more people. Small is big,” he said.

Party workers will also visit voters’ houses to explain how the state government has given Rs 2,000 to women but has placed a burden of Rs 4,500 on each family by increasing the price of milk and discontinuing many subsidies. They have been told to complete this by April 17.

Modi, Gowda may share dais at Mysuru rally on April 14

For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda are likely to take part in a public meeting sharing the dais on April 14 in Mysuru, with the BJP-JDS alliance vying for victory in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan constituencies in the Old Mysuru region.