Sundays for Modi: BJP embarks on micro-campaign

BENGALURU: As part of its political campaign, BJP Karnataka is appealing to common people who are PM Narendra Modi’s fans and followers, to take part in ‘Naanu Modi Parivaara, Modigaagi Ondu Bhaanuvaara’ (Sundays for Modi).
BJP election management committee convener V Sunil Kumar told reporters that retired officials, students, IT professionals, vendors and others will campaign during their morning walks, or at their apartment complexes or in their localities. “This is an idea to involve common people and reach common people,’’ he said.
The party will hold this campaign on April 21 and 28. “There are a large number of Modi fans who do not come for rallies or other events, but are keen to take up this initiative on Sundays. They will visit individual houses, meet people at hotels or other places and speak to them on their morning walks. They will reach out in their neighbourhoods,” he said.
BJP workers have been told to hold smaller meets in their backyards, two at each booth level. “There are over 58,000 booths. Each meet will involve a small group of 25 to 50 people. By holding 500 such meets in each assembly constituency, we will be reaching more people. Small is big,” he said.
Party workers will also visit voters’ houses to explain how the state government has given Rs 2,000 to women but has placed a burden of Rs 4,500 on each family by increasing the price of milk and discontinuing many subsidies. They have been told to complete this by April 17.
Modi, Gowda may share dais at Mysuru rally on April 14
For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda are likely to take part in a public meeting sharing the dais on April 14 in Mysuru, with the BJP-JDS alliance vying for victory in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan constituencies in the Old Mysuru region.
Later in the day, Modi will take part in a roadshow in Mangaluru.
BJP Election Management Committee convener V Sunil Kumar said the Prime Minister will address party workers from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan, along with the public, at 4 pm.
BJP sources said that with Deve Gowda’s presence in Mysuru, their party will get a boost in the Old Mysuru region. There are a large number of JDS voters here, which could help the party win big.
Meanwhile, BJP has appealed to the people taking part in the rally and roadshow to apply mehendi on their palm in the shape of the party’s symbol -- lotus. “The colour is expected to stay for 15 days, which means till the poll dates for the first phase in Karnataka,” said the sources.
Modi will hold road show in Mangaluru on April 14
Mangaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road show in Mangaluru at 5 pm on April 14 in order to drum up support for Capt Brijesh Chowta, the BJP candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, instead of a public rally planned earlier. Initially, the BJP had announced that Modi would address a massive Vijaya Sankalpa Samavesha at Gold Finch City in Bangrakulur.
Sathish Kumpala, Dakshina Kannada district BJP president, told reporters that the public rally was cancelled as state BJP leaders decided to organise a road show. Incidentally, local BJP leaders had also organised ‘Chappara Mahurta’ at the Gold Finch City ground on Wednesday morning, just a few hours before they got news about the rally’s cancellation.
Kumpala said the PM will conduct the road show for nearly 2 km, from Narayana Guru Circle to Hampankatta. It will pass through Ballalbagh, PVS Junction and Navabharath Circle. He said the party will make all necessary arrangements to ensure that the road show is a big success. Party workers from Mangalore City South, Mangalore City North, Mangalore, and Moodbidri will attend in large numbers, he said.