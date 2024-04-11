Tech errors in records: Ballari's Krishnanagar Villagers warn of poll boycott

BALLARI: The Krishnanagar villagers of the Ballari district have warned the Ballari district administration of boycotting the elections if the technical issues concerning land records are not solved.

After the state government announced Krishnanagar as the Revenue Village, all land records including agriculture land Records of Rights, Tenancy and Crops (RTC) have been printed under the name of Karnataka state, hindering villagers from buying or selling new lands.

Though the villagers have submitted several memorandums, the Ballari district administration have ignored their demands prompting them to boycott Lok Sabha election.

Balaram M, villager and farmer leader of Krishnanagar, lamented about their turmoil with regard to state government tag on every land records since the past one year. As the RTC printout shows that the property belongs to the Karnataka Government, we unable to sell our properties or buy new ones, he added.

“Inspite of submitting several letters to the Revenue Minister, Chief Secretary and Ballari DC to remove the name of the state government in RTC, they are not taken any action. Meanwhile, the district administration has informed that it was a technical error and promised to solve it soon. With a population of 2,200, comprising of over 1,600 eligible voters, we have decided to boycott LS polls. On meeting the DC again on Wednesday, he has assured to solve the issue within a week, failing which, we will not allow any election officials to enter our village,” Balaram warned.

Prashanth Kumar Mishra, Deputy Commissioner, Ballari said Krishnanagar villagers submitted memorandum requesting to solve the technical error of RTC. We will solve the technical error and encourage them to participate in the world’s largest democratic festival, the Lok Sabha election.