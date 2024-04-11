Widening of Mysuru-Ooty highway on the demand plate in Chamarajanagar

MYSURU: In Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district, the anticipation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is brewing slowly, accompanied by a chorus of demands from the residents.

The absence of candidate visits has left villagers yearning for robust engagement from political leaders, especially as the youth take centre stage with a list of pressing demands.

The spotlight is on the Mysuru-Ooty highway, where the youth are fervently advocating for its expansion to alleviate weekend traffic woes and stimulate regional growth, creating employment opportunities. This issue has become a focal point, resonating deeply with residents who see it as a crucial step towards development.

Chamarajanagar, an SC Reserved constituency, holds significance, with the Lingayat community’s influence shaping the political landscape in Nanjangud and Gundlupet taluks. Residents express eagerness for vibrant campaigning from major parties like the Congress and BJP, criticising the lackluster efforts of their legislators.

Discontent simmers in places like Hasaguli and Begur, where residents emphasise the need for impactful candidate engagement. Adhi from Hasaguli voices the sentiment, highlighting the urgency for highway expansion to enhance connectivity and reduce accidents, especially during weekends.

“The fervor begins only when a week is left and the people, unlike the gram panchayat or Assembly elections, do not make major demands. What we are expecting is the widening of the existing highway connecting Mysuru to Ooty. It should be upgraded to four or six lanes so the purpose is served and to reduce accidents due to traffic woes on the weekends,” Adhi adds.