Bengaluru brings women to the driver’s seat

BENGALURU: Recognising the demand for more female drivers and providing women with new entrepreneurial skills, an association has been training underprivileged women from marginalised sections to drive a car and leverage these skills to become self-reliant.

The programme that was commenced by the Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Karnataka (AWAKE) will be providing training sessions for a month, while hand-holding women to pursue their choice of entrepreneurship. The programme will soon be expanded to other districts.

“Our objective is to increase the number of women drivers on the streets, with an increasing demand for it from companies. This will also allow women to have agency in their lives while cultivating an entrepreneurial spirit,” said Asha NR, president.

She added that this unique initiative is a win-win for both parties as companies want to hire exclusive female drivers for some of their employees and the women getting professionally trained, will help them have flexible work hours and an opportunity to thrive in their business.