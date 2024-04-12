BJP leader from Karnataka village joins Congress in RSS uniform

GADAG: A BJP leader from Menasagi, who was a worker of RSS, joined Congress in Sangh “ganavesha” (uniform) at a function in Nargund on Tuesday.

A video of the event is now trending on social media. It is for the first time in the North Karnataka region that a worker of RSS has joined Congress in Sangh uniform. People were surprised to see Ningabasappa Banad, the BJP leader from Ron, in RSS uniform at the Congress programme. Many hailed him for his decision to join the Congress.

The Congress organised the function as part of its campaign for Bagalkot candidate Samyukta Patil. Minister Shivanand Patil, his daughter Samyukta Patil, former MLA SG Nanjayyanmath, former minister BR Yavagal and other Congress leaders welcomed Ningabasappa.

Ningabasappa was with RSS for 30 years. Shivanand Patil and other Congress leaders offered him the Congress cap and shawl. Ningabasappa removed the RSS cap and wore the Congress’ white cap.

However, local BJP leaders said Ningabasappa wore the RSS uniform and joined Congress just to draw people’s attention.