Centenary of nuclear physicist Raja Ramanna celebrated

BENGALURU: A panel discussion on the ‘The relevance of traditional wisdom in modern science’ was organised recently at the JRD Tata Auditorium, National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) as part of the centenary celebrations of distinguished scientist, ex-chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), founding director of NIAS and Padma awardee, Dr Raja Ramanna.

Director, NIAS, Shailesh Nayak is the chief patron of the birth centenary celebrations at the institute. Ramanna had a deep interest in ancient Indian, Buddhist philosophy and logic and quantum theory.

Noted theoretical physicist, visiting professor and senior Homi Bhabha Fellow, NIAS, Dr Sisir Roy hosted the event, which saw an informed discussion by panelists - Drs HR Nagendra - founder of Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana and a well-known Yoga guru, well-known Buddhist scholar, Ngawang Samten, former vice-chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, Sudha Seshayyan and noted neurosurgeon Thimappa Hegde.

Roy discussed the thoughts and ideas of Ramanna in his numerous publications and autobiography - ‘Years of Pilgrimage - An Autobiography’ and spoke about the relevance of ancient Indian logic in modern science. He also underscored the universality of music as envisaged by Ramanna in his lecture.

Seshayyan emphasised the importance of traditional wisdom in modern science and took the audience through various pieces of evidence from Rig Veda and other ancient texts.