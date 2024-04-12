Democracy in danger; corrupt leaders become 'clean' as soon as they join BJP: Congress chief Kharge
KALABURAGI: Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at the BJP-led Centre for failing to implement its poll promises and said that it will be the end of democracy if the BJP comes to power for the third time.
The Congress party chief claimed that the party has fulfilled all of its promises made during the Assembly polls in the state and asked the people whether the BJP government in the Centre implemented any of its promises.
Addressing a public meeting at Nutana Vidyalaya Ground here after Congress Party candidate Radhakrishna Doddamani at Kalaburagi on Friday, Kharge said all five guarantees given by the party have been implemented. Moreover, every people have been benefited by at least one guarantee.
"Now tell me whether anyone the people has benefited by any of the guarantees of the Narendra Modi-led government," Kharge asked during the election rally.
During the last Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi assured people that if his government comes to power, it would provide employment to two crore people every year.
"Modi gave assurance that he would bring the black money deposited in the foreign banks and from that every Indian would receive Rs 15 lakhs in their accounts, did anyone receive it," Kharge asked.
"On farmer's income, the Modi government assured them that their incomes will be doubled. Did it happen," he asked.
"Now we are assuring that if the INDI Alliance comes to power, it will provide Rs one lakh aid to women from lower class. It will also provide Rs one lakh to the youth to those who have completed one year’s apprenticeship in any of the industries for self-employment," Kharge assured.
"It would legalize Minimum Support Price and would wave off the crop loans of the farmers who are unable to repay the loans," he added.
Kharge also blamed the NDA for stopping the Bogie production unit that he had started when he was the union minister in Yadgir district.
Kharge also wondered how the leaders of the Opposition parties on whom the BJP levelled charges of corruption were whitewashed and portrayed as saints as soon as they the BJP.
"Is there a washing machine with the BJP to turn a corrupt politician into a clean politician," he asked.
"BJP is making all efforts to fill the institutions with RSS people. If the people elect the BJP government this time, it would be the end of democracy. If the people want the democracy to survive and to keep the Indian constitution intact, they have to elect the candidates of INDIA alliance in the country," he said.