Democracy in danger; corrupt leaders become 'clean' as soon as they join BJP: Congress chief Kharge

KALABURAGI: Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at the BJP-led Centre for failing to implement its poll promises and said that it will be the end of democracy if the BJP comes to power for the third time.

The Congress party chief claimed that the party has fulfilled all of its promises made during the Assembly polls in the state and asked the people whether the BJP government in the Centre implemented any of its promises.

Addressing a public meeting at Nutana Vidyalaya Ground here after Congress Party candidate Radhakrishna Doddamani at Kalaburagi on Friday, Kharge said all five guarantees given by the party have been implemented. Moreover, every people have been benefited by at least one guarantee.

"Now tell me whether anyone the people has benefited by any of the guarantees of the Narendra Modi-led government," Kharge asked during the election rally.

During the last Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi assured people that if his government comes to power, it would provide employment to two crore people every year.