Drones tested to deliver health samples in Udupi district

UDUPI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MAHE, used a drone to transported oncopathological samples between peripheral and tertiary care hospitals in Udupi district on Wednesday. The first sample was sent from Dr TMA Pai Rotary Hospital, Karkala to Kasturba Hospital, Manipal.

Sample testing this drone-based health care delivery system, was helpful in assessing feasibility of transferring materials, such as frozen section samples, from remote locations to peripheral hospitals by aerial means.

This service is expected to enhance the healthcare system by enabling surgeons to perform procedures requiring such investigations in rural areas, a press statement from MAHE said.

Dr Rajiv Bahl, secretary, Department of Health Research, Government of India and director general, ICMR, and Dr Atul Goel, director general of Health Services, DGHS, MoHFW, were the chief guests for the inaugural event on Wednesday. Dr MD Venkatesh, V-C, Dr Sharath K Rao, Pro V-C (Health Sciences) MAHE, Manipal, were present.

Dr Rajiv Bahl inaugurated the project and appreciated the innovative approach to healthcare delivery. He highlighted its potential to revolutionise sample transportation and diagnostic services, particularly in underserved rural areas.

Dr Atul Goel emphasised the importance of the project in addressing healthcare disparities and enhancing medical services in rural areas. Dr HS Ballal, Pro Chancellor of MAHE appreciated ICMR’s collaborative spirit and emphasised on innovation in healthcare.