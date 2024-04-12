FKCCI asks KERC to implement Time of Day scheme

BENGALURU: The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has asked the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) to issue directives for prompt implementation of the Time of Day (ToD) scheme as per the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Amendment Rules, 2023.

It appealed for the timely implementation of reduced tariffs for consumers which was to be effective from April 1, 2024. In the letter, FKCCI emphasised on the importance of introducing ToD for industrial and commercial consumers having maximum demand of over 10KW shall be made effective from April 1, 2024, highlighting its potential to optimise energy usage and tariff during the peak period of the day shall not be less than 1.20 times the normal tariff and for other consumers, it shall not be less than 1.10 times the normal tariff.

In the letter the FKCCI also requested the determination of solar hours and the corresponding reduction in tariff which shall be at least 20% less than the normal tariff for that category of consumers. Lahoti said the KERC should also provide guidance for consumers to opt for ToD metres to ensure the timely implementation of the ToD scheme and incentivise energy consumption patterns.

The FKCCI sought clarity on the applicability of Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) during solar and non-solar hours.