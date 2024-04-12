HD Kumaraswamy defends dad’s decision on new mutt for Vokkaligas

RAMANATHAPURA: Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday defended the decades-old alleged sensitive decision of his father, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, to support the formation of a new mutt -- Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana -- in Bidadi.

Addressing reporters here before embarking on his poll campaign, Kumaraswamy said Deve Gowda did not intend setting up an alternative mutt to the existing Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt in Mandya.

His family did not support the new mutt, in the alleged bid to divide the Vokkaliga community.

“What was wrong in supporting a new mutt for Vokkaligas, with other devotees of the same caste having several mutts across the state,” Kumaraswamy questioned, adding that his family supported a new mutt in the interest of the Vokkaliga community.