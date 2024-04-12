It’s final, K S Eshwarappa to file nomination papers

SHIVAMOGGA: Putting to rest all questions on whether he will contest the upcoming elections or not, former DCM and BJP leader K S Eshwarappa said he will file his nomination papers as an independent candidate from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency on Friday.

Before the submission of papers, thousands of his supporters will take out a march from Ramanna Shreshti Park to Sheenappa Shetty Circle via Gandhi Bazaar and Nehru Road at 10 am.

Eshwarappa’s women supporters pooled in Rs 24,000 for his deposit while the seer of Bheemanakatte of Tirthahalli taluk blessed him with a cash donation of Rs 1,000. “This is the sign of victory. My ordinary workers are my star campaigners,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Eshwarappa said he has already completed one round of campaigning in all the eight assembly constituencies and he has been getting an overwhelming response. Once he files his papers, he will double his efforts.