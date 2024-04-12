Silk farmer assaulted in Karnataka's Bidadi, BJP blames Congress for attack

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old sericulturist was hospitalised with severe head injuries, after reportedly being attacked by two men with a wooden plank at Kempashetty Doddi in Bidadi police limits on Tuesday. The victim, CS Naveen, is a sericulturist in Bidadi, and is also said to be a BJP worker.

The incident took a political turn with the BJP accusing Congress workers of attacking its partymen. BJP state president BY Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka urged the Election Commission to direct the police to act against the Congress leaders allegedly responsible for the attack on the BJP worker in Bidadi, and ensure free and fair elections in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency.

“Congress leaders have become desperate and are attacking BJP-JDS workers in Bengaluru Rural constituency to create fear among the voters,” said Vijayendra. “A BJP worker and silk farmer was assaulted by a Congress worker, but the police have not arrested him,” he added.

Ashoka said that as the Congress is sure to taste defeat in Bengaluru Rural, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh are targeting voters. He demanded action against Congress, which is trying to create an atmosphere of fear.

However, the victim’s brother, CS Shivakumar, who filed a complaint, suspected that a monetary dispute could have triggered the fight. He filed a complaint, stating that on Tuesday, he received a call from an acquaintance that Naveen was at one Shekar’s residence in Kempashetty Doddi.

CS Shivakumar, along with his father, went to Shekar’s residence, where they witnessed the latter and his associate beating Naveen with a wooden plank. The accused even tried to attack Naveen with a knife, but he managed to escape, as his brother and father reached in time and stopped them. After the accused escaped, Naveen was shifted to hospital for treatment.

According to CS Shivakumar, Naveen and Shekar had some financial transactions, and he suspects that a monetary dispute could have triggered the fight. “The complainant has not mentioned any political motive behind the attack. According to preliminary investigations, the attack was over a monetary dispute. If there are allegations about any other motive, it will be probed as well,” said an officer.