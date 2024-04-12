Stinky, neglected; Filth, garbage strewn in Bengaluru's KR Market

BENGALURU: The once vibrant KR Market, known widely for its hustle-bustle, fresh produce, large quantities of colourful flowers, fruits and vegetables-- it now lies beneath heaps of garbage, chaotic loading and unloading, generation and management of fruits and meat waste, and broken manholes.

The largest flower market in the city, which draws thousands of tourists, finds its vendors, especially women, grappling with challenges including accessing hygienic restroom facilities. Describing the condition of the washrooms, Poorna, a vendor says, “They are inadequate, unsanitary, and neglected.”

The washrooms either have broken or dry taps, and faulty latches. They are cleaned only once every three days. Many of us, female vendors, have been affected with UTIs, yet our concerns go unnoticed. We are simply expected to smile when visitors arrive early in the morning with their cameras, she lamented.

Lakshmi, another vendor said, “We come here from Hosur between 4 am to 4.30 am every day. What we daily encounter first is meat waste stacked on top of fruit and vegetable waste, emitting a foul odour that stays until the BBMP waste trucks arrive.” Even during COVID-19, when the market was with no crowds, there was an opportunity to implement a waste management system and improve the condition of the washrooms. However, no changes were made.”

Further, describing the sorry state of the market, she added that she has been working here for approximately 15 years and the fact that nothing will change is not surprising. “We have lost hopes, but we continue because this is our livelihood.”

Jameel, a meat seller said that meat waste is often left within the market premises and remains there for a day or two before being discarded. The garbage clearance is infrequent, leaving it unattended and susceptible to disease outbreaks.

Zubair, another meat seller said that many sellers have arranged small autos to dispose of the waste, as it is not cleared regularly. With waste generated daily, we cannot rely on BBMP to clear it, nor do we have any hopes left. We must continue running our businesses to earn a livelihood. Where else can people like me go? questioned the 68-year-old, who has been running the shop for over 10 years.