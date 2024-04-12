Tejasvi Surya vs Sowmya Reddy: The battle of youths in Bangalore South

BENGALURU: In the battle of youth at the prestigious Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency, Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy, daughter of Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, is pitted against BJP sitting MP Tejasvi Surya.

Considered a BJP stronghold, Congress is making a hard bid this time to break the saffron party’s winning streak of 33 years. BJP has won eight consecutive Lok Sabha elections here and is confident of winning the ninth one too.

The startup hub Koramanagala and IT hub Bommanahalli are part of the constituency, which has eight Assembly segments. Of them, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli, Padmanabhanagar and Chickpet are represented by BJP MLAs, while Vijayanagar, Govindarajanagar and BTM Layout have Congress MLAs.

Interestingly, Sowmya’s father Ramalinga Reddy represents BTM Layout, while BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya’s uncle Ravi Subramanya is Basavanagudi MLA. A powerful and influential politician, Ramalinga Reddy has a strong grip over Jayanagar and BTM Layout constituencies and also neighbouring segments. Ensuring the victory of his daughter is now a prestige issue for him.

Both youngsters -- Sowmya is 41 years old, while Surya is 33 -- they are politically active at the national level in their respective parties. Sowmya is the general secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and All-India Mahila Congress, while Suryva is the BJP Yuva Morcha Wing national president. Surya is a bachelor in law, while Sowmya has done MS in Environmental Technology.

While Sowmya expects maximum support from BTM Layout, Vijayanagar and Govindarajanagar, Surya is depending on Basavanagudi, Bommanahalli, Padmanabhanagar and Jayanagar for victory. Though the constituency has strong supporters for both BJP and Congress, JDS hardly has a presence here.