There will be a change in the country, this is my firm belief: DK Shivakumar

SB: On one hand, your government is going to the Supreme Court for not getting drought relief funds from the Centre, and at the same time, the government is allocating huge amounts of funds for guarantee schemes…

DKS: Every piece of document is available online. The way funds are allocated to Maharashtra or Andhra Pradesh is not the same. Karnataka is the second top state in the country to pay taxes. Today Karnataka is witnessing drought in 224 taluks. It is the duty of the Central government to provide drought relief funds. The CM (Siddaramaiah) and the ministers met the Union Ministers. But not a single rupee has been given. Earlier, when such droughts were declared, thousands of crores were allocated to the states. When a state reels under severe drought or in extreme situations like Covid, the mandatory 100-day job under the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) is extended to 150 days. If it was a BJP government in power in Karnataka, they would have helped us, like how they have done in states where BJP is in power. They do not want to lend any help as Congress is in power (in Karnataka) and the people here did not not vote for them.

Even in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget, where they allocated Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project, not a single rupee has been released. We are being looked at as political enemies.

SB: What is Congress and I.N.D.I.A bloc’s narrative when you go to the voter this election? Is it a strain on the federal relationship? Or the promise of guarantee? Or saving the Constitution?

DKS: There is no level playing ground. Centre is taking our money and is torturing us. We want to fight for our taxes. On issues like Mahadayi and Mekedatu or any other issue bothering the state, BJP MPs (from Karnataka) have not raised their voices. There are 27 MPs from Karnataka’s BJP and one from Congress. Karnataka is facing drought and this could have been averted had the necessary permissions for Mahadayi and Mekedatu projects been given. If they really wished to solve the problems, they could have done so, but BJP’s eyes, ears and heart are closed. Our main narrative is “Our Tax, Our Right”.

SB: Many popular Congress leaders have joined BJP. Why isn’t Congress able to retain its leaders?

DKS: BJP is misusing the central agencies. The party is like a washing machine where the leaders who jump parties are being cleaned up. Many leaders in Maharashtra — the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and former Chief Minister — jumped to BJP. Immediately, the Union cabinet closed all the cases against them. They are threatening every leader with central agencies and they are successful at that. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal is put behind bars at a time when the nation is facing elections. Every day, my family and relatives and friends are getting nearly 20 notices from central agencies. We are harassed on a daily basis to kill me politically.