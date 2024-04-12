‘Whole govt machinery must be pushed to restart Brand Bengaluru’: SM Krishna

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and BJP leader SM Krishna, who announced his retirement from politics last year, in a rare interview with TNIE, speaks about burning issues of the day like ‘Brand Bengaluru’, water crisis, India’s foreign policy, Cafe Coffee Day and so on.

You are considered the father of ‘Brand Bengaluru’. How do you see the brand going?

When I assumed office as chief minister, there was a very keen competition from Hyderabad under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu. He had made tremendous strides in taking technology to the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. I saw the developments we were making and the growth of the big IT companies, like Infosys and Wipro. So I said why should we not utilise their leadership and their innovative politics? So I approached Narayana Murthy of Infosys to be on the CM Committee on IT-BT.

Narayana Murthy came and then he jumped at the mention of this and said, “I passed out of NIE Mysore. I owe something to my home state”. He said he would be delighted to be part of this development initiative. Then I telephoned Azim Premji who was at his Wipro Office, Sarjapur. I asked him if I could go and meet him.

He asked where I was calling from and I said I am speaking from Vidhana Soudha. He asked me, “Have you seen the condition of the road in Sarjapur”, and explained I would take half-a-day to visit his office and come back. Then I asked the chief engineer, Public Works Department, to go to Sarjapur and see that the roads are all set right. Premji called me and thanked me. I asked him if he would join the CM’s committee on IT-BT and he asked me if I was asking him this question as chief minister or SM Krishna. I said SM Krishna, and he agreed.

That was how this concept of bringing IT entrepreneurs to focus on Bangalore’s development started. Infosys’ Nandan Nilekani became chairman of Bangalore Agenda Task Force. We used to meet every six months. We set targets for Bangalore’s growth and there was accountability and accountability became very pronounced. That was how Bengaluru developed and Chandrababu Naidu himself said Bangalore was the hub of IT-BT.

But after I left the office there was a sudden break. This was what happened in 2004. It is most unfortunate. These are the policies that went on to improve the quality of life of the people of the state and it had stopped.