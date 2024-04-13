Change on ground could throw up challenges for BJP, Congress

BENGALURU: It’s going to be a tough battle between the Congress and BJP in Bangalore North, which is not just the largest constituency of Karnataka, but also one of the five largest constituencies in the country, with 32,14,496 voters.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje of the BJP is taking on Congress’s MV Rajeev Gowda, chairperson of the Centre for Public Policy at IIMB, and chairman of the Congress Research Department. Shobha will contest in place of incumbent MP DV Sadananda Gowda, who had beaten Krishna Byre Gowda in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of 1,47,518 votes.

The competition between the two Vokkaliga candidates is getting interesting, with voters not looking only at the candidate’s caste, but many other factors too. In areas like Hebbal, Byatarayanapura and even pockets of Yeshwanthpur, the water crisis has become the talking point.

Elections in Bangalore North were first held in 1951, and Keshav Murthy was elected MP on a Congress ticket. Congress won 12 times from this constituency, BJP four times and JDS once in 1996.

However, this time, it will be tough for BJP in areas where Congress leaders have been elected in the assembly segments in 2023, like Hebbal (Byrathi Suresh), Pulakeshinagar (AC Srinivasa) and Byatarayanapura (Krishna Byre Gowda). In KR Puram, though Byrathi Basavaraj won on a BJP ticket, Congress is trying to get him on their side as his cousin, Byrathi Suresh, is a minister.

In case of Dasarahalli, the Congress seems confident that it can gain JDS votes after the party joined hands with the BJP, and ex-MLA Manjunath joined the Congress. But BJP workers are showing their optimism on the ground with the support of S Muniraju.