'Entire Bengaluru in DKS’ clutches,' says HD Deve Gowda

HASSAN: JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda said on Friday that several prominent Congress leaders will quit the party after it faces humiliation in different states in the Lok Sabha polls.

At a campaign event in Changadihalli of Sakleshpur taluk, he said it will be difficult for the Congress to capture power in any state in the future. “The state Congress leaders have no moral right to take on opposition parties as their own party it is in a bad state,” he added.

Recalling his tenure as PM with Congress support, Gowda said the grand old party had hatched a conspiracy and pull down him from the PM’s post by withdrawing support. Gowda has reiterated that no leader in the I.N.D.I.A bloc has the capacity to become the PM.

He came down heavily on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for allegedly conspiring to finish the JDS politically in the state by ensuring the defeat of JDS candidates in Mandya, Kolar and Hassan constituencies.

He said the whole Bengaluru is in the clutches of Shivakumar and that he is ready to provide evidence on the allegations of money from Karnataka being sent for elections in different states. “Shivakumar has filed three candidates with similar names against my son-in-law Dr CN Manjunath in Bengaluru Rural constituency,” he said and added that the state government will collapse on its own after the parliamentary elections. “The opposition parties will not destabilise the Congress government in state,” the former PM said.