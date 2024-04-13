IIIT-B develops tech to empower blind students, aims to promote inclusivity

BENGALURU: According to a report published in the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology in 2022, there is an estimated 4.95 million blind persons and 70 million vision-impaired persons in India, out of which 0.24 million are blind children. However, this number could soon become less of a hindrance for the visually impaired as students from the International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore (IIIT-B) developed a first-of-its-kind technology to help vision-impaired students get a seamless learning experience in physical classrooms.

Mayank Kabra, a final year M.Teach student with his peers– Divyansh Singhal, Chinmay Sultania, Soham Pawar and Anshul Maduwar made this cost-effective technology to promote inclusivity in all educational institutions and has also acquired a patent for ‘System and method for assisting the visually impaired.’

“Today a lot of visually impaired students cannot continue their education with their other fellow mates in schools, owing to their disability. There are no solutions for it yet, either one has to invest in a very expensive device, study separately or discontinue their education, told Kabra to TNIE. He added that they wanted to address this issue and help the visually impaired to have a seamless learning experience.

“The idea was to create something that would help the visually impaired track what professors are teaching in live classes. The technology comes with hardware which is mounted on the finger and uses a digital board. When the student puts his/her finger on a flat surface, the board is virtually mapped on it. The vibration inside the finger device will help them trace the shape of the diagrams, figures or text on the digital board,” explained Kabra.