IPL match days: Last Metros to depart terminals at 11.30pm in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To facilitate a comfortable ride to and from the Chinnaswamy stadium for public during the TATA IPL-T20 match days in the city, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to extend the final service of trains from its four terminating stations to 11.30 pm on four specific days. At present, the last train from the end stations depart at 11 pm.

The terminii are Silk Institute, Challghatta, Kadugodi (Whitefield) and Nagasandra and the match days are April 15, May 4, May 12 and May 18. An official release said that on all match days, return journey paper tickets of Rs 50 will be available for sale at all Metro stations from 2 pm onwards.

This ticket is valid at Cubbon Park and MG Road Metro stations only for a single journey to any other Metro station from 8 pm until closure of extended services, it added. QR code tickets, Smart Cards and NCMC Cards also can be used by commuters. Public are advised to purchase QR tickets well in advance of match days on WhatsApp/ Namma Metro App/ Pay TM.