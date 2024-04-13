Issues are rooted in history, but flowing into politics, unfortunately: Vikram Sampath

At the Express Dialogues-A Mini Conclave, organised by The New Indian Express (TNIE), Karnataka, recently, author-historian Vikram Sampath discussed his latest book Waiting For Shiva: Unearthing The Truth of Kashi’s Gyan Vapi, and how History needs to be viewed, at a session, ‘Waiting for Shiva...A Hindutva Narrative’, with Editor of The New Indian Express and The Morning Standard, Santwana Bhattacharya, and Deputy Resident Editor, Karnataka, Nirad Mudur.
Excerpts:
Santwana Bhattacharya: How did you specifically come to the pursuit of writing history? What was that journey like for you?
Vikram Sampath: It was serendipity. I never planned to take up history. My interest grew despite a disdain for the subject in school, spurred by Mr Sanjay Khan’s portrayal of the Mysore Royal family in the show The Sword of Tipu Sultan. After a dull corporate job post-MBA, my life changed course with my second book Gauhar Jaan, leading me to leave my job for four years of academic research in Brisbane. I believe the more you surrender and become a willing instrument to the universal forces, the more fulfilling your path becomes.
This philosophy even applies to my current book. I was in the midst of writing a serious biography of Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan, which is nearly finished and by chance I met Mr Vishnu Shankar Jain, an advocate in the Kashi Gyan Vapii case, at a literature festival. He shared with me a wealth of historical information unknown to the masses and suggested I write a series of articles. However, after reviewing the material, I realised it deserved more than a series of articles - it needed a full-length book with serious study.
The case itself has been a matter of contestation, not just 20 or 30 years back, but right from the 19th century, around 1810 onwards. There were bloody riots in Varanasi that shook the city, and British courts are filled with documents detailing how both communities were constantly jostling and fighting with each other.
SB: In Hinduism, everyday worship involves a deep personal connection with deities, like Shiva in Kashi, which often transcends being just a symbol in rituals. Do you think there’s a risk that this intimate, comfortable, and enchanting relationship could be jeopardized by the Hindutva narrative?
VS: The question presupposes two things. Firstly, it assumes that this reclamation is a recent phenomenon, as if suddenly a group of people gathered in one room, conspiring to stir up hatred and enmity. Interpreting what you said, it’s as though they are deliberately boiling this cauldron of hatred. In my book, I’ve highlighted the continuous efforts of reclaiming significant sites, dating back to the 12th century. For instance, when the Vishwanath Mandir was demolished by Aurangzeb in 1669, Jijabai (Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji’s mother) reportedly told Shivaji that his life’s goal should be to reclaim this site at any cost.
This became a central theme for the Maratha Samrajya throughout the 18th century. In my book, I discuss how they constantly negotiated with various powers — the Mughals, the Nawab of Awadh, the East India Company, figures like Warren Hastings and even Lord Cornwallis. This leads to questions: Is this Hindutva? Is it a rupture? Or is it a part of our history, something ingrained in us? This isn’t a recent conflict; it’s a story that’s been unfolding for generations. Politicians and media might exploit it, but as a historian, my focus is on presenting facts in an engaging, relatable narrative.
Regarding your second assumption about personal spirituality: The notion that Hinduism is non-congregational and desegregated is being challenged. Hinduism does not follow a one-size-fits-all approach. For some, it might be an internal journey or personal prayer, while for others, it involves participating in congregational events like the Char Dham Yatra, the 51 Shakti Peethas, the 12 Jyotirlingas, Kumbh Mela, or Maha Maga. These are all examples of collective religious expression. Why then do we perceive this as a new phenomenon?
SB: For many, Kashi’s significance extends beyond the Gyan Vapi Temple, encompassing its ghats, each uniquely symbolic of Hindu life, and the flow of the Ganga. Kashi evokes diverse sentiments, not just as a site of conflict but as a continuum of history and tradition…
VS: Are they mutually exclusive? We can still reclaim the Kashi Vishwanath temple and feel passionately for the ghats. If there had been such passion for the ghats over these 75 years, the Ganga would not be in the state it’s in today. The ghats have only now been beautified. All those people who said, ‘What’s the point of building a temple in Ayodhya; build a hospital, build a school’, where is the development? Today, just a few months after its inauguration, over one crore people have visited.
For the first time, an airport and a railway station have been built there. So, setting aside religion, ritual, and all that, even from an economic perspective, from a spiritual tourism perspective, why were these places left to deteriorate, especially in the northern belt, in utter squalor and dirt? Nobody recognised that this was our soft power, that we have important sites which could attract pilgrims not only from all over India but potentially from abroad.
And the same governments that claim we are a very secular nation have no qualms in controlling Hindu temples and educational institutions. So, if we are truly secular, then the government should not be involved in running any religious institution. They should get out of it. Yet, in our own state, there are taxes — which I think the Governor has refused to sign into law — on temples with revenue of more than one crore. In Tamil Nadu, there are more than 40,000 temples and mutts under government control.
How does that align with our broader image of secularism? If you claim to be truly secular and don’t want to interfere - keeping the church and state separate - then how can you explain this control? Here, every political party - including the BJP in Karnataka when they were in power - has spoken grandly about liberating all the temples. But no one wants to give up control because of the revenue it brings, their ministers, their families on trust boards, and so on. Hindu temples can have non-Hindus on their Trust Board. These are larger issues, rooted in history but also flowing into contemporary society and politics, unfortunately.
Nirad Mudur: As a historian, how do you purport to provide an accurate version of history? This question arises especially given the recent revisions we have seen in history textbooks and syllabi, part of an overarching effort to correct historical interpretations.
VS: I wouldn’t be so arrogant as to claim that I am correcting something. A famous historian once said, “Every work of history is an interim report.” It is always a work in progress; new evidence comes up. So, I might have written the most well-researched, well-written book on a particular subject. Suppose you find something new and discover something new, which I have either intentionally ignored or didn’t have the capacity to research thoroughly. My thesis could be completely overturned, and my book might end up in the dustbin. Your book might become the new narrative on that subject. So, it’s not ‘correcting’. What I’d like to say is, it’s presenting an alternative version of history.
NM: Doesn’t bias work in the background?
VS: It does. Every person, whether we are in media, writing, in the public domain, artists, none of us is free from any bias. We can say we are independent, but an element of bias about what we hold very true to ourselves naturally creeps in. That is especially true for writers of non-fiction and history. How to cut off that emotional cord and keep the distance from a subject in which you’re so emotionally invested becomes a huge challenge.
About the history books, yeah, these will become (political) playgrounds all the time. Every time, depending on whether the Congress or BJP comes to power, Rana Pratap will either win or lose the Haldighati battle; Tipu Sultan will be in the textbook or he’ll be out of it. So I think this nonsense will keep continuing. And I think that is where a lot of us in civil society also need to tell there has to be some pressure groups. We need to create pressure groups. This subject is so fundamental to our understanding of who we are as a nation. It’s a mirror in which we can identify ourselves. So it is much more than just that, and that is why politicians use it.
NM: History does have the potential to become a political tool for parties to achieve their objectives. We often say, ‘History is written by the victors’. And if that’s the starting point, then aren’t you at the risk of repeating that mistake?
VS: Right from the times of royalty, kings used to commission biographies and works, and people wrote to please the ruler. History has always been the handmaiden of the ruler. And so, the version of history that has been fed to us so far has been the ruler’s version. Today’s alternative version is actually the so-called subaltern version, which suggests there is another lens to it. And as I said, invariably, these issues do get politicised. So, for that sake, does it mean we shouldn’t be writing anything? That is probably unfortunate, but inevitable.
