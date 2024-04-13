Issues are rooted in history, but flowing into politics, unfortunately: Vikram Sampath

And the same governments that claim we are a very secular nation have no qualms in controlling Hindu temples and educational institutions. So, if we are truly secular, then the government should not be involved in running any religious institution. They should get out of it. Yet, in our own state, there are taxes — which I think the Governor has refused to sign into law — on temples with revenue of more than one crore. In Tamil Nadu, there are more than 40,000 temples and mutts under government control.

How does that align with our broader image of secularism? If you claim to be truly secular and don’t want to interfere - keeping the church and state separate - then how can you explain this control? Here, every political party - including the BJP in Karnataka when they were in power - has spoken grandly about liberating all the temples. But no one wants to give up control because of the revenue it brings, their ministers, their families on trust boards, and so on. Hindu temples can have non-Hindus on their Trust Board. These are larger issues, rooted in history but also flowing into contemporary society and politics, unfortunately.

Nirad Mudur: As a historian, how do you purport to provide an accurate version of history? This question arises especially given the recent revisions we have seen in history textbooks and syllabi, part of an overarching effort to correct historical interpretations.

VS: I wouldn’t be so arrogant as to claim that I am correcting something. A famous historian once said, “Every work of history is an interim report.” It is always a work in progress; new evidence comes up. So, I might have written the most well-researched, well-written book on a particular subject. Suppose you find something new and discover something new, which I have either intentionally ignored or didn’t have the capacity to research thoroughly. My thesis could be completely overturned, and my book might end up in the dustbin. Your book might become the new narrative on that subject. So, it’s not ‘correcting’. What I’d like to say is, it’s presenting an alternative version of history.

NM: Doesn’t bias work in the background?

VS: It does. Every person, whether we are in media, writing, in the public domain, artists, none of us is free from any bias. We can say we are independent, but an element of bias about what we hold very true to ourselves naturally creeps in. That is especially true for writers of non-fiction and history. How to cut off that emotional cord and keep the distance from a subject in which you’re so emotionally invested becomes a huge challenge.

About the history books, yeah, these will become (political) playgrounds all the time. Every time, depending on whether the Congress or BJP comes to power, Rana Pratap will either win or lose the Haldighati battle; Tipu Sultan will be in the textbook or he’ll be out of it. So I think this nonsense will keep continuing. And I think that is where a lot of us in civil society also need to tell there has to be some pressure groups. We need to create pressure groups. This subject is so fundamental to our understanding of who we are as a nation. It’s a mirror in which we can identify ourselves. So it is much more than just that, and that is why politicians use it.

NM: History does have the potential to become a political tool for parties to achieve their objectives. We often say, ‘History is written by the victors’. And if that’s the starting point, then aren’t you at the risk of repeating that mistake?

VS: Right from the times of royalty, kings used to commission biographies and works, and people wrote to please the ruler. History has always been the handmaiden of the ruler. And so, the version of history that has been fed to us so far has been the ruler’s version. Today’s alternative version is actually the so-called subaltern version, which suggests there is another lens to it. And as I said, invariably, these issues do get politicised. So, for that sake, does it mean we shouldn’t be writing anything? That is probably unfortunate, but inevitable.

