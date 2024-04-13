K S Eshwarappa's assets double to Rs 33.50 crore in six years

SHIVAMOGGA: Senior BJP leader and independent candidate K S Eshwarappa from the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency has declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 33.50 crore. Interestingly, his assets have doubled from Rs 16.12 crore, which he declared during the 2018 assembly election. The assets are owned by both him and his wife, Jayalakshmi. While he has borrowed a loan of Rs 5.87 crore, his wife has a loan of Rs 70.80 lakh.

Eshwarappa declared in his nomination that he has an annual income of Rs 98.92 lakh and his wife Rs 32.50 lakh for the financial year 2022-23. His annual income has seen a steady rise from Rs 34.88 lakh in 2018-19 to Rs 98.92 lakh in 2022-23. However, his wife’s average annual income has been between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 32 lakhs in the last five years.

According to his declaration, Eshwarappa has movable assets of Rs 4.28 crore and his wife Rs 3.77 crore. His immovable assets are valued at Rs 22.35 crore, while his wife’s are valued at Rs 3.10 crore. He has cash of Rs 25 lakh and his wife Rs 2 lakh.

Eshwarappa has stakes in several businesses in Bengaluru and Shivamogga. His wife has also invested in several companies. Eshwarappa has also lent money to several businesses, including Rs 65 lakh to Bharat Industries and Rs 16 lakh to Jayalakshmi Fuels. He has also lent Rs 15.78 lakh to his wife.

He owns 300 gram of gold and 2 kg of silver, all valued at Rs 18.50 lakh. His wife owns 500 gram of gold and five kg of silver, valued at Rs 30 lakh.