LS polls: Visually challenged candidate files papers for Bidar seat

BIDAR: Perhaps for the first time in the history of Lok Sabha elections from Bidar constituency, a visually challenged candidate filed his nomination papers for the seat here on Friday.

Deelip Nagappa Boosa from Kadawad village in Bidar taluk took oath as a candidate using the braille script. He filed his papers before Bidar deputy commissioner Govind Reddy, who is also the returning officer.

Deelip, who studied up to Class 12, told TNIE that he got attracted to politics at a young age and wanted to contest elections.

A musician by profession, Deelip said he opened a school for visually challenged people in Bidar a decade ago. However, with no support or grants from the government or NGOs, he had to shut the school.

Deelip said he would visit villages in the constituency with his supporters and seek votes. He will also use social media to reach voters. He stressed the need to reserve some seats in the elected bodies, including Lok Sabha, for physically challenged people.