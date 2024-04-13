Modi doppleganger shines in KS Eshwarappa's roadshow in Shivamogga

SHIVAMOGGA: When the issue of using PM Modi’s picture during poll campaign by independent candidate KS Eshwarappa is before a local court, the former deputy chief minister sprung a surprise on thousands of his supporters by bringing a man resembling Modi to file his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in the city on Friday.

Sadananda Nayak, the Modi lookalike, hails from Bommarabettu village of Hiriyadka town in Udupi district. He is a cook and started working after dropping out of school. Nayak took part in a massive procession taken out by Rashtrabhaktara Balaga, which is supporting Eshwarappa for Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat.

A large number of supporters from different parts of the district and also from Byndoor Assembly constituency participated in the procession.

Nayak stole the show as he marched with Eshwarappa in the city. Waving at the crowd, Nayak sought support for Eshwarappa with folded hands. Raising slogans in support of Eshwarappa, his supporters carried flags bearing the picture of Modi during the procession.

“After winning the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, I will go to New Delhi and take the blessings of PM Modi and support him,” Eshwarappa said after filing his nomination papers.

KSE files papers as independent

