Modi threat to democracy, like Hilter: CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega rally in Mysuru, Chief Miniter Siddaramaiah stepped up his attacks on the BJP, calling upon voters to reject the “dictatorial leadership” of the saffron party.

Expressing apprehension that the Constitution is under threat and would be changed if the BJP wins more than 400 seats, Siddaramaiah likened Modi to European dictators Benito Mussolini and Hilter, saying that the PM has turned into a “dictator” who is against democracy.

He said the Dalits should know that it was the Congress government that introduced special component programmes for SCs and STs, brought in reservations in contracts and in promotion for Dalits.

Campaigning for the Congress candidate in Kollegal and Nanjuangud in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency on Friday, he said Modi wanted to put corrupt people behind bars, but has sent two non-Congress Chief Ministers to jail and is silent on his party raising Rs 7,600 crore through electoral bonds.

“The BJP and JDS, which lacks ideological commitment, have come together with the only objective of defeating the Congress. The alliance’s contribution to backward classes, Dalits and minorities is nothing,” he said.

Though the JDS and BJP, including B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, ruled the state for five years, they have not made a remarkable contribution to the development of Karnataka and are seeking votes on the name of Modi and not on their performance.

Siddaramaiah said Modi has failed to deliver in the past ten years and has not kept his promises to bring back black money, generate 20 crore jobs and double farmers’ income. The prices of diesel, petrol, domestic gas and other essentials have almost doubled. However, the profits of Adani, Ambani, Tata and Birla have increased manifold, but not the income of farmers.

Referring to the implementation of the five guarantees promised by the Congress, he said people should vote for the party which stood by its words.

Clarifying that the guarantees will not stop after the Lok Sabha elections, he said people will reject those spreading lies to mislead the beneficiaries.