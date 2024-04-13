Noted astrologer SK Jain passes away at 66

BENGALURU: Noted astrologer, Dr Surendra Kumar Jain, passed away on Friday evening due to pulmonary complications. The 66-year-old astrology expert was hospitalised on March 18 and was discharged earlier in April. However, he was admitted to Mahaveer Jain Hospital four days ago after he complained of discomfort.

With a huge following and reverence for his predictions from politicians to actors, everyone in touch with him shared a personal bond with Jain. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, former chief ministers SM Krishna, BS Yediyurappa and N Dharam Singh, besides Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Veerendra Hedge of Dharmasthala — all considered his predictions accurate.

International celebrities such as the world-famous Canadian musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, Bryan Adams, had also visited Jain at his residence for his astrological consultations. Jain had become a household name with his show which was telecast on a Kannada channel for over 20 years.

A key member of the ISKCON Temple and Jagannath Temple Vyalikaval, Jain was a strong believer in the principles and ideas espoused in the Bhagavad Gita. Recently, the Karnataka government had conferred the Rajyotsava Award on him for his contributions in various fields.

Jain learnt the nuances of astrological predictions from his father Shashikanth Jain, and had been in the profession of astrological science for the last 40 years. On every Ugadi, Jain used to release a book named ‘Kalachakra Ephemeris’, which gave details about naturally occurring astronomical events and auspicious times.

Jain moulded many lives through his work, spreading positivity and helping those who came in touch with him. Close aides describe him as “a guiding force” and “one who made everyone smile”. Many of his followers, upon receiving the news of his demise, were seen flocking to the hospital to pay their last respects.