Only Congress fulfills its promises: Mallikarjun Kharge

KALABURAGI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Friday that his party has implemented its guarantees promised during the last Assembly elections in Karnataka, but the BJP government at the Centre has not fulfilled its promises even after 10 years.

Participating in a campaign meeting of Congress candidate Radhakrishna Doddamani, Kharge sought to know if the Modi government has fulfilled any of its promises. He said Congress has implemented its five guarantees and the people of Karnataka are enjoying their benefits now. “Are you enjoying the benefits of any guarantees of the Modi government?,” he asked the audience.

Kharge said, “During the previous Lok Sabha elections, Modi promised people that if his party comes to power, it will create two crore jobs every year. Has he fulfilled this promise? Modi promised to bring back black money stashed abroad and give every Indian Rs 15 lakh. Has anybody received Rs 15 lakh? Modi also promised to double the income of farmers. Has any farmer’s income doubled so far?”

He claimed that only Congress fulfils the promises it makes. If I.N.D.I.A. comes to power, it will provide Rs 1 lakh each to a woman head of a poor family, it will give Rs 1 lakh each to youth who have completed one-year apprenticeship in any company for self-employment, it will legalise MSP for farm produce, and waive crop loans of farmers.

Kharge alleged that the rail coach production unit, which he started in Yadgir district when he was Union minister, was stopped by the NDA government. His request to upgrade the ESIC Medical Complex in Kalaburagi to All-India Institute of Medical Sciences was turned down.

‘Corrupt come clean after joining BJP’

The AICC president sought to know how leaders facing corruption charges from other parties come clean once they join BJP. “The saffron party must be having a washing machine to help corrupt politicians come clean after joining it,” he said.

He said if people vote the BJP-led NDA to power again, it will be the end of democracy. If they want to save democracy and keep the Constitution intact, they should back Congress and I.N.D.I.A. candidates, he added.