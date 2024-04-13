RWAs to better Bengaluru’s poor voting percentage this polls

BENGALURU: With elections just two weeks away, residential apartments in the city have ramped up their voter awareness campaigns, urging citizens to not miss the polling day and not plan a vacation during that period. With a vision to ensure that the voter percentage is 100 per cent this Lok Sabha polls, over 250 residential welfare associations (RWAs) have been working day in and out to help fellow residents with their queries and documentation.

Speaking to TNIE, Poornima Shetty, president of Rustam Bagh Association for Welfare and United RWA for Konena Agrahara who is spearheading the entire campaign said the idea is to make a difference in Bengaluru’s poor voting percentage without influencing their choices.

“Despite being an urban settlement and understanding the importance of exercising one’s right, many don’t take it seriously. They will either treat the holiday as a vacation or refrain from participating. That is what we want to change.”