Water sports opposed at Harangi Reservoir in Kodagu

MADIKERI: The start of water sports at the backwaters of Harangi Reservoir has been opposed by many in Kodagu. A few residents have cautioned to boycott the upcoming LS elections over the incident as they opined that the activity will further result in water pollution.

In a first of its kind move, the Jungle Resorts and Lodges (JLR) at Harangi has introduced water sports, including water skis, motor boating and banana rides, at the backwaters. The JLR has tied up with a private company called the Ace Paddlers and has introduced the water sports activities that are functional from April 10.

While the water sports were to be inaugurated in a grand manner by the MLA and other public servants, the inauguration was postponed recently following the opposition from residents.

Nevertheless, amid the existing election code of conduct and the water crisis, the water sports has now opened its doors to tourists without any formal inauguration. However, the residents, including grama panchayat members, have expressed strong opposition to the water sports activities at Harangi.