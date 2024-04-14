Attack on BJP worker in Hassan takes political turn

HASSAN: The attack on a BJP worker in Hassan on Friday is taking political twists and turns. BJP-JDS alliance candidate Prajwal Revanna on Saturday blamed district in-charge minister KN Rajanna and the police for supporting those who attacked BJP worker Vijaya Kumar.

He visited the district hospital where Vijaya Kumar, who was attacked by a gang of five at his shop, is being treated. He slammed the police for not registering a case under Section 307 and said Congress leaders are stopping the police from doing their job.

Interestingly, Vijaya Kumar has filed two different complaints within a gap of three hours. Prajwal alleged that the police are acting at the behest of elected representatives of the ruling party and registered an FIR favouring the attackers.

On Saturday, the police arrested all the five accused and released them on bail.

Different versions on the attack are doing the rounds in the town. One said the assailants could be followers of BJP former MLA Preetam Gowda as Vijaya Kumar had spoken against him to the media, while others said the attack was to gain sympathy ahead of the elections. But a senior JDS leader denied all these charges. Preetam Gowda and Rajanna were not available for comments. Members of the Hassan City Brahmin Mahasabha condemned the incident, and demanded that the police take action against the culprits. JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda too visited Vijaya Kumar on Friday.