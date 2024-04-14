Bengaluru: Man falls from flyover, dies

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old motorist, Prasad, died after he fell from a flyover on the Bengaluru-Tumakur highway near Jalahalli metro station. He fell from a height of almost 35 feet when his scooter was hit by a car on Saturday, around 6.20 am. The car driver abandoned the car near Goraguntepalya junction and fled the spot.

Prasad was a resident of Shankar Nagar near Mahalakshmi Layout, and worked in a wholesale shop at the APMC yard in Dasanapura. He was coming towards the city from Nelamangala, when the accident occurred. The victim died on the spot, and the body was shifted to Victoria Hospital for autopsy.

“Prasad, was dragged for almost 10 meters before he fell. The two wheeler of the victim was on the flyover. The car details are also found,” said Siri Gowri, DCP (Traffic North).

The police suspect that the car driver was inebriated, and overspeeding, which casued the accident.

Prasad, who was riding on edge of the flyover, could not find an escape. He was dragged along with the car for some distance, before he hit the flyover and fell down, said the police.

Peenya traffic police have registered a case.