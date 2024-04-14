BJP will win all 28 seats in Karnataka: Yediyurappa

CHITRADURGA: “Congress is a sinking Ship. Can you tell who is their next PM candidate? There is no one and there will be nobody in the future too,” said former chief minister BS Yediyurappa at Rampura village of Molakalmuru taluk on Saturday.

Campaigning at the hobli-level, he said, “Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister for the third time. That is the universal truth.”

He asked the audience whether they want to elect a candidate who will sit next to the Prime Minister or the one who will be part of the opposition benches.

“If you elect BJP candidate Govind Karjol, he will be one in 400. If Congress candidate Chandrappa is elected, he will be one of the 31 MPs who will be elected from the Grand Old Party. BJP will win big numbers from Karnataka,” he added.

“At 82, bearing the heat, I am moving across the state to ensure that BJP wins all the 28 seats. I want to meet Modi after June 4 with all the 28 BJP MPs and congratulate him. This is possible if voters of Chitradurga elect Karjol with big majority,” he said.

Yediyurappa said Karjol is an experienced politician, who has handled all the portfolios in the state government well. He will work for the real development of Chitradurga constituency and people should vote for him.

He said that Congress is rattled looking at huge turnouts at BJP public meetings.

He questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for stopping Rs 4,000 matching grant of the PM Kissan Samman Yojana, Baghyalaxmi bond and withdrawal of the support price for the milk farmers.

He said the five guarantees are a daylight robbery and the Congress government has pushed Karnataka to bankruptcy. That is the reason developmental projects have taken a backseat, he added.