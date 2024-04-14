Congress is 'Sultan of tukde, tukde gang': PM Modi at Karnataka poll rally

MYSURU (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called the Congress "the sultan of tukde tukde gang", as he accused the opposition party of having the dangerous intention to "divide, break and weaken" the country.

Attacking the ruling Congress in Karnataka, he said: "Because of loot, the government's coffers are empty, developmental and welfare schemes are being shut," adding, "Hundreds of crores of black money is being sent across the country from Karnataka to help the Congress fight election. This is the model of Congress' rule."

He was addressing a mega public meeting at Maharaja's College ground here aimed at drumming up support for BJP and JD(S) candidates from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan Lok Sabha constituencies.

"This (India) is a land where mothers dream about sending their children to armed forces in the service of the nation. On the other hand, there is a Congress party which is going around becoming the 'Sultan of tukde tukde gang'. The dangerous intention of Congress to divide, break and weaken the country is still the same," Modi claimed.

JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was among those who shared the dais with Modi in a show of strength by the NDA.

The JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year.

Of the total 28 seats in Karnataka, BJP is contesting in 25 and the JD(S) in three, including neighbouring Mandya.

"In Karnataka, NDA has the guidance of senior leaders like H D Deve Gowda and (BJP leader B S) Yediyurappa and cooperation of (JD(S) leader) H D Kumaraswamy," Modi said.

Modi claimed that the Congress has crossed "all the limits of hating the country".

"People of Karnataka are witness that those who speak against India, Congress as a reward gives them an election ticket. Recently you might have seen at a Congress election rally a person made people shout 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogan, but before doing it, he had to seek the permission of leaders sitting on the stage," the Prime Minister said.