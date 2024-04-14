Congress leaders tried to mislead blast probe: Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka accused state Congress leaders of trying to mislead the probe in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who had visited the blast spot, had cited business rivalry as a probable reason for the blast, while Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had claimed that a BJP worker was questioned when he provided crucial information for probe, Ashoka told the media on Saturday.

The Congress was worried about its vote bank politics and tried to mislead the probe, he said. Appreciating the NIA for arresting the accused in the case, the BJP leader said the blast at the cafe had created fear among people, and by arresting the accused, the NIA has prevented many such attacks in the future.

He said the accused found West Bengal to be a safe place and had not gone to Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, or Rajasthan, all BJP-ruled states.