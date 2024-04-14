Express Dialogues | Independent regulatory body, transparency must for funding parties: Prof Sandeep Shashtri

Sandeep Shastri: I will make three points on this. First, when the recent debate broke out between the CM and the Union Finance Minister, I thought both were right in what they were saying. The CM was right in saying that being a state which contributes so much to the national revenues we are not getting back our due share. The Union minister was right when she said we don’t control that. What she meant is the previous finance commission and the methodology that they adopted for the distribution of revenues. Generally, the finance commission recommendations are in principle accepted by the government and therefore Nirmala Sitharam was right in saying this was not under our control and the CM was also right in saying that we didn’t get what is due to us. So I think now the pressure needs to be built up on the new finance commission to have a right methodology for this distribution to happen. Secondly, I have found that complaining on this issue does not have too much electoral significance. The third factor is in some ways, what the South is talking about is not so much about not getting what is our right but about who dominates politics of this country. It’s more a symptom of that development and I think there is something bigger waiting for us two years from now when the next census happens and post delimitation. South India would lose 30 seats and all those seats would go to the North. BS Murthy: What is discretionary today is more a strategic approach they take. It should basically be a right of the state to get the funds, whether it is floods or any other natural calamities.

Bansy Kalappa: What are your thoughts on electoral bonds?

BS Murthy: There’s no denying the straightforward nature of electoral bonds. It appears to be a system where contributions are made annually, resembling a corporate transaction more than a traditional political donation. From the data, it seems like a case of “give money, state your demand”. It’s my personal conclusion that if you want something done by the government, you present it with an electoral bond. This system, while finely tuned, appears to foster a corrupt environment. Despite the Supreme Court’s involvement, it’s evident that the issue remains unresolved. Overall, electoral bonds seem to facilitate a clear quid pro quo dynamic, with little room for alternative interpretations.

Chandan Gowda: Given the current state of affairs, the levels of secrecy provided by electoral bonds seem to offer reassurance to both the donor and the political party. The fact that these contributions don’t need to be disclosed as part of the audit structure raises questions about the intentions behind such a scheme. Anecdotal evidence suggests that this system may have been devised to accommodate certain interests. In a country where gray areas are inherent, running a business without engaging in dubious practices seems implausible. It’s no surprise that many individuals resort to less-transparent means to generate wealth. With evidence against each instance of malpractice, one could argue that the electoral bond system goes beyond mere quid pro quo dynamics. You can’t simply brush this off. It’s remarkably accurate in exposing wrongdoing. While they may have hoped to escape scrutiny, the real question is whether this revelation will have the damaging impact everyone anticipates. It seems to be just another in a series of scandals. Despite what leaders like Rahul Gandhi may say, the crucial question is whether it’s generating genuine resentment and anger among the public.

Sandeep Shashtri: I believe that while there should be a mechanism for funding political parties, if electoral bonds are to continue in the future, there must be an independent regulator overseeing the entire bond scheme. Clear rules should be established regarding the transfer of funds, as we’ve witnessed instances where new companies were created solely for making these donations. Companies should be required to provide annual account statements demonstrating certain profits, from which they can allocate funds for electoral bonds. Additionally, there should be transparency and accountability in the finances of political parties, with their accounts subject to public audit. Parties should disclose their receipt of funds from the electoral bond scheme and provide details on how these contributions were utilised. Looking at the developments surrounding electoral bonds, there’s indeed growing disclosure shedding light on the motivations behind bond purchases and recipients. However, it seems that despite media attention, these revelations are often forgotten quickly. In our increasingly polarised society, supporters of a particular party tend to find ways to justify their party’s receipt of electoral bonds, regardless of the circumstances.