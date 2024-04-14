Guarantees made women in villages lose their way: HDK

TUMAKURU: State JDS president and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has kicked up a row, saying that women in rural areas have “lost their way” because of the five guarantee schemes introduced by the Congress government.

“In the last Assembly polls in 2023, they (Congress) announced five guarantees. From whose pockets is this government funding them? Mothers in the villages have lost their way (‘daritappiddare’ in Kannada). What will happen to the lives of these mothers in villages if the government doles out freebies like this? Everyone should think about this. They (Congress) have nothing for the people of the state except for the five freebies,” he said at a roadshow, while campaigning for Tumakuru NDA candidate V Somanna.

He alleged that CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar have spent over Rs 300 crore to advertise the guarantees in the media. “They have not been spending from Congress’ coffers but are using public money,” he said.

He said farmers have lost Rs 35,000 crore because of crop loss in the state. But he defended the delay by the Centre in releasing the funds under NDRF. “Since Nehru’s time, certain rules have been laid, and the procedures have to be followed while releasing funds,” he added.