IN-SPACe CANSAT event from April 15 in Ahmedabad

BENGALURU: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), in collaboration with the Astronautical Society of India (ASI), announced the IN-SPACe CANSAT Student Competition from April 15-17 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. A total of 28 teams across the country will participate in the vibrant display of CANSAT-sized satellites launch competition.

The event will be graced by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath, along with chairman of IN-SPACe Dr Pawan Goenka. The competition is poised to ignite passion for space exploration among the younger generation. Students will embark on a journey of designing, developing, and launching CAN-sized satellites, with a challenging goal of reaching an altitude of 800 metres above the launch site using drones, said a press release.

Dr Vinod Kumar, Executive Secretary of the ASI, said “By providing students with a platform to showcase their talent and creativity, this competition plays a crucial role in honing their skills and preparing them for the challenges of tomorrow’s space industry.”