Karnataka LS polls 2024: Modi-Shah keep up the momentum; Rahul to enter contest in slog overs

Determined to retain a big chunk of seats the party had won in the last Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s top leadership is firing on all cylinders. In stark contrast, Congress’ star campaigner Rahul Gandhi is yet to enter the electoral battlefield in Karnataka, undoubtedly the most important state for the Grand Old Party, which is struggling in the Hindi heartland.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be back in Karnataka on Sunday. In his third visit to the state since March 16 — when the elections were announced — the PM will address a rally in Mysuru and take part in a roadshow in Mangaluru.

In a strategic move, the PM started his electioneering in the state from AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s home district Kalaburgi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, had held a series of meetings, including a BJP-JDS coordination meeting in Bengaluru to iron out differences between the coalition partners. Besides, he has taken part in a roadshow in Bengaluru Rural constituency to push the BJP-JDS campaign on state Congress president DK Shivakumar’s home turf.

The BJP central leadership also seems to be closely monitoring the developments in all 28 LS seats as its national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka elections Radha Mohan Das Agrawal has been camping in Bengaluru for nearly two months.

The Congress on its part seems to be largely depending on the state leaders, especially the proven combination of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, to take on the Modi-Shah bandwagon to continue the party’s winning streak. Except for Kharge’s occasional visits to Karnataka, mostly Bengaluru and Kalaburagi, the central leadership does not seem to be involved much in the campaigning in the state.

Compared to his hectic campaigning in the 2023 assembly polls and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi’s absence from the state’s political scene this time is conspicuous. His first rally in the state is likely to be in Kolar and Mandya on April 17, just nine days before the high-profile seats in the Old Mysuru region where Congress is facing a stiff fight from the BJP-JDS combine, will go to the polls on April 26.

Many wonder if Rahul Gandhi’s delayed entry into the electoral battlefield in Karnataka is a strategic move to let the local satraps set the narratives around local issues. Or, is he too busy focusing on the campaign in North India where the party is not that strong? But, that kind of effort to regain lost ground in UP or other North Indian states is hardly evident in the Congress camp. In contrast, the BJP is making every effort to make inroads into Tamil Nadu, a state that hitherto remained beyond its reach.