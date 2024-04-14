Karnataka: RDPR dept goes to police over two ‘missing’ files

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) approaching the Vidhana Soudha police for a missing confidential file containing the selection list of junior engineers (civil) in the Karnataka Slum Development Board, it is now Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department’s (RDPR) turn to approach the same police over two missing files from its office located in MS Building.

An RDPR official, on condition of anonymity, said that the missing files were very much required because they were related to providing jobs on compassionate grounds for medical reasons to the legal heirs of government employees in gram panchayats.

The official added that they found from the movement register that the said two files were received in the personal section of the Director (Panchayat Raj-1), RDPR, on May 31, 2018. Therefore, a show-cause notice was issued to a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO), who was working in the personal section of the Director in 2018.

In the notice dated April 15, 2023, the PDO was instructed to search for the missing files within a week, if not, disciplinary action would be taken against him. But still, there was no response from him, the official added.

On the other hand, despite searching for the missing files, they have not been found so far. The officials of the RDPR filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police to take action against the erring officials responsible since the missing files were prepared at the request of the legal heirs of government employees seeking jobs on compassionate grounds for medical reasons, sources said.

At the end of March 2024, unable to find the confidential files, the Assistant Secretary of KPSC filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police. The file was prepared to comply with the directives issued by the High Court of Karnataka.