Pick either polls or peetha: Devotees tell Dingaleshwar seer

GADAG: Devotees of Dingaleshwar seer have requested him to rethink his decision to contest the Lok Sabha election. The seer is contesting against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi from the Hubballi-Dharwad constituency, alleging that the latter has neglected the Lingayat community. The devotees said they have decided to wait till April 18 and if he still wants to contest, he should leave the Shirahatti Fakireshwar mutt.

“The peetha is famous for communal harmony and the seer should show the way to devotees, and not enter politics. If Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has meted out injustice to Lingayats, the seer should expose it. Contesting the polls is not good for a seer,” they said.

Ganganna Mahantshettar, Venkanagouda Govindgoudar and other devotees of the mutt from Gadag, Lakshmehswar and other parts held a series of meetings from Friday and decided to wait till April 18. The devotees also warned that they will choose another seer if Dingaleshwar seer wants to contest the polls.

Move a shock

The move came as a shock to the swamiji. But the devotees said he can still continue to head the peetha, provided he changes his mind.

A devotee, Venkanagouda Govindgoudar, said, “Seers should not enter politics and be part of any one party. They are there for people of communities and they should show the path to others and be a role model. Dingaleshwar seer still has time and can rethink his decision. The polls should not be used to take revenge or express anger. This is democracy. The seer should rethink his decision or we will take a decision on April 18.”

Former MLA Ganganna Mahantshettar said, “Mutts should create awareness on religious issues and not indulge in politics. If Dingaleshwar seer wants to contest, he has to remove his saffron robes and leave the peetha.”