Action will be taken if holidays not given on voting days, says Karnataka CEO

BENGALURU: Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, Manoj Kumar Meena said the government has already declared a holiday on the days of voting in the state -- April 26 and May 7 -- to encourage more people to come out to vote.

“We are also reaching out to private companies, including in the IT sector, asking CEOs and managements to encourage people to vote. If it is found that these firms are not giving holidays to people on the two voting days, action will be taken as per the Labour Act,” he said.

Speaking to the media during an interactive session on Sunday, Meena said all efforts are being taken to increase the voting percentage.

“We have identified 1,800 polling booths in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and 5,000 in state limits where the polling percentage is 35% or less. This includes areas in Kalyana Karnataka, including Bijapur, where migration is an issue. We are appealing to all companies’ heads to ask their staffers to vote and make arrangements if needed. Companies should not even ask people to work from home. A holiday means a holiday. If anyone is found violating the government orders, action will be taken,” he said.

Meena added, “We are also going door to door encouraging people what to vote. We are also working closely with apartment associations and resident welfare associations. It is a responsible decision a person has to take to vote. We cannot force anyone. April 26 is a Friday, so we are appealing to people to first vote and then go for a holiday. In the coming days, we will also visit malls, theatres and other places where crowds gather to explain to people about voting and will put up banners. We have also asked electricity supply corporations (Escoms) and water supply agencies like Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to send messages to customers, asking and reminding people to vote.”